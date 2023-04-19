Michael Gordon Woods, 75 of Roswell, died April 3rd, 2023, after a sudden illness. He was blessed to have been with his son as he passed peacefully at Infinity Hospice in Las Vegas Nevada.
Mike was born on July 18th, 1947, to Amel and Vida Woods in Roswell, NM. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1965. He then attended ENMU in Portales NM and studied accounting.
He met his wife Nancy Woods while attending a fraternity mixer. Mike and Nancy were married at the Church of Holy Faith in Santa Fe, NM on February 20, 1971. They resided in Roswell, NM where they raised their two sons, Chris and Randy. After college, Mike joined the Army National Guard and then began working in the Moving and Storage industry. He owned and operated multiple moving franchises and a self-storage business that was started by his father in 1952.
Mike had a strong sense of community and actively participated in numerous organizations including the Optimist Club, Elks Club, and the United Way. He was also very active with St. Andrews Church while his sons were growing up; he served with the youth group, boys scouts’ organization and was in charge of the Acolyte program.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Amel and Vida Woods, his wife Nancy, his son Randall, and his brother Allen Woods.
Mike is survived by his son Christopher Woods and his husband Scott Caldwell of Las Vegas, NV, daughter-in-law Sonya Woods and grand-daughters Kyra and Macy Woods. His brother Paul and his wife Etta and their children Matt and Niki, his brother Steven and his three children Marc, Anne, and Melissa. His sister-in-law Cindy Anderson and husband Greg, their children Katie and husband Josh Rico and their two children Quinn and Evie of Roswell NM, and Bryan and wife Megan Anderson and their two children Leo and Cora of Chesapeake, VA. His brother-in-law Todd East and son Trevor of Roswell, NM.
Mike had many friends in Roswell and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to travel with his wife Nancy, read mystery novels, and spend time with his family. He could fix anything, which he learned from his father and was often tasked with a “honey do” list by his wife Nancy.
A celebration of life gathering will take place for both Mike and Nancy on Saturday, June 17th at the Elks Lodge from 2-5pm. Please join us for appetizers and sharing your stories and memories.