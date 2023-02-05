Michael James Pollock, 76, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Michael’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On December 31, 1946, Mike was born in Flint, Michigan to the late Marilyn and Elmer Pollock. They farmed the family farm on Beecher Rd and adjoining acres and Mike grew up enjoying this until he turned five, a medical condition at that time that caused him to go into convulsions forced him to stop. He moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1980 and cleaned the area of Thornydale and Turkey Lane for 25 years until moving to Roswell in 2005. South Spring Acres roads were cleaner due to his efforts. Mike’s friend, Esley Robinson, gave him many hours of joy listening to his teaching of the gospel. Mike will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory are his younger siblings: Dennis, Margie Lawe, Phillip, Jeff and Scott.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents: Marilyn and Elmer Pollock.
Thanks to Gentiva Hospice and Tim Arlet for their help. Also, the staff of Mission Arch Care Center for the last eight years of Miles care. Anderson-Bethany is entrusted with Mike’s cremation.
Mike’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.