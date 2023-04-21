Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at First Baptist Church for Michael McIntire of Artesia, New Mexico.
Mr. McIntire, 52, died on April 18, 2023 at his home in Artesia.
Ronnie Williams and Ty Houghtaling will officiate at the services. Visitation will be at Terpening & Son Mortuary from 2 to 6 pm on Friday. Pallbearers will be Andy Smith, Brian Wilson, Danny Sisson, Kent Whitmire, J.J. Sorenson, and Mike Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be New Mexico Legacy staff including Michael Soper, Bill Wimberly, Bill Vallie, Steve Boudreaux, and Norman Gonzalez.
Michael was born on August 9, 1970 in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the son of Richard McIntire and Connie Dyer McIntire. He grew up in Montrose, Colorado and at a very early age he began his long career in funeral service when he began working with his dad in the family owned funeral home.
Michael was a funeral director for 31 years. He received his Associates Degree in 1992 from Mount Hood Community College in Oregon. He moved to southern California and while working in funeral service there, he was instrumental in establishing the Unforgettables Foundation and Garden of Angels. He came to Artesia in July of 2000. As a part of the staff at Terpening & Son Mortuary, he selflessly and fervently served Artesia and the surrounding communities. In 2021 he moved into the position of Area/Regional Manager over the seven funeral homes in New Mexico for Legacy Funeral Group. He served on the New Mexico Funeral Service Association Board and was president for two years.
On August the 6, 2005 he married Rochelle Smith in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed going on an annual golf trip with a group of longtime friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a part of the sound tech team and sang with the Praise Team.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard McIntire.
Survivors include his wife Rochelle McIntire; mother Connie McIntire; step-mother Marlene McIntire; a son Brent McIntire; daughters Cierra McIntire and Ashlyn McIntire; and a sister Tera Glenn.
The family requests that those attending the services please wear or add to their attire the color purple in recognition of the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness.
A special thank you to Dr. Kanak Das, Dr. Michael Mann and Artesia General Hospital, Dr. Udit Verma, all UMC Lubbock Cancer Care Center Staff, as well as staff from Four East, Hope Lodge Lubbock, Enhabit Hospice and J and J Home Care.