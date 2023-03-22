Michael Roberts Bush, former Bi-Vocational Pastor and Roswell Daily Record editor, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the age of 75 in Roswell, New Mexico. Messages for the family can be shared at www.andersonbethany.com.
Funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Pete Crook will officiate. There will be no interment.
Michael “Mike” Bush was born on October 31, 1947, in Roswell to Dorothy Roberts and George H. Bush. Along with his two sisters, Patsy and Jerry Ann, Mike attended and graduated from Roswell High School. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a translator for Arabic on the island of Crete. After his service, he attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, where he met and married Shala Ann Warren.
Soon after, Mike answered a call to ministry and attended Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, where he received a Master of Divinity and He became a father for the first time. Welcoming his daughter, Jennifer, after seminary, Mike moved his family to Yuma, Arizona, where he served as the Head Pastor for First Baptist at Winterhaven, California. They soon welcomed another child, his son, Jonathan.
In the years since then, Mike served as Head Pastor for First Baptist Church in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico, and the Chaplin of the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack for one season. In 1992, Mike returned with his family to Roswell, where he worked as the night editor of the Daily Record and eventually becoming the managing editor. Additionally, he served in various capacities at First Baptist Church of Roswell. Mike later left the Record to plant Edgewood Community Baptist Church in Roswell, where he served as Head Pastor for several years. He once again returned to the Roswell Daily Record as the editor. Mike later left the Record to work for an advertising agency of another former editor, Jack Swickard. During his time working with Jack, Mike was called back into the ministry to be a Bi-Vocational Pastor at Trinidad Community Baptist Church, where he remained until his health required him to retire.
During his years of service in the church, Mike served as an advocate for the incarcerated, volunteering in the local prison ministry and helping those released reintegrate. In addition, he sought to feed the less fortunate by running food pantries out of his local churches. He also held weekly services for the residents of Peachtree Retirement home and ministered to homebound members of his congregation.
A lover of music, he played the piano and was an active member of the Singing Churchmen of New Mexico. He also was an active member of the Rotary Club of Roswell for several years.
Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shala Bush; his two children: Jonathan Bush and Jennifer Foster; his two sisters: Patsy Hodges and Jerry Ann Moffat; his two grandchildren: Lain and Kai Foster, and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family wishes to sincerely thank the Sunset Villa Health Center staff and his nurses for the loving care they’ve provided.
This tribute was lovingly written by his family.