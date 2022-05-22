Michael Sean Ray, 55 years old, passed away on May 2nd, 2022 at home.
There will be a private memorial service on May 27th, 2022. Please contact the family of Michael with interest to show your respects.
On February, 21st 1967, Michael was born to Rosene and OC Ray in Roswell. He attended Goddard High School. His time was spent devoted to his family, motor sports, hunting, fishing and working on the ranch. During his last days you could find him spending time with his loved ones while watching the beautiful sun rising and setting on the ranch. Mike will be missed dearly.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Michael are the love of his life Myra; siblings Cindy and O'Dean; nephews LA, Todd and Terry; children James, Nicholas and Jessica, Melissa, and Nichole and John Paul; grandchildren Jessica, Jaelyn, Elena, Dylan, Riley, Tyler, Kyle, Mark and Cyprian; great-grandchildren Scarlet, Elias and Bakeleigh; numerous friends.
Michael is preceded n death by Rosene and OC Ray, and Leroy and Levi Archuleta.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Joe Carrington Cancer Center in Lovington, NM.
Michael's family wishes donations to be sent to in honor of his name to the New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch.
Michael's tribute was written in his honor by his family.