Michael W. Mobley Sr.

Graveside services will be held for Michael Mobley, Sr. June 6, 2023 at 10:00am at South Park Cemetery. Michael was born to Weldon and Nora Mobley in Roswell, February 7, 1962 and passed away February 20, 2023.
Michael was preceded in death by his father and mother; his wife Karen Mobley; brother-in-law James Worley; and a step-granddaughter Aravella Torres.
Michael is survived by his son Michael Mobley, Jr., daughter-in-law Holly Mobley, two grandchildren Zackary and Alissa. Sisters Teresa Barncastle (Pat) of Roswell and Debra Worley of Surprise, AZ. Two step-daughters Jessica Weeks of Roswell and Ashley Sills of Clifton, CO; and three step-grandchildren Zule, Elijah and Elizabeth.