On December 5th, 2022, Micheal J. Novak, age 67, longtime resident of Roswell, NM passed away after a brief illness.
Mike was born on July 2, 1955, in Chicago, Ill. to Jimmy and Berlin Novak.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bobby, Jeanie, Jim boy, Judy and a nephew Paul Garcia.
Mike will be remembered for the love games of Poker and Pool. His dog Rosie and watching horror movies. In his spare time he would be with his friend David Simmons. His closest friends knew him as Mouse and loved telling how he got that nick name. Special thanks to his caregivers Ashely Sanchez and Amanda Gonzales.
Those left to remember him are Penny (Lawrence) , Donna (Donald), Steve (Barbra), Paula (Juan), Shonia (Ruben), Sherry, Brandy and Rebecca (Richie). Plus many grand nieces and nephews.
A celebration will be held from 2 to 4 pm on Monday, December 19, at New Beginnings located at 3908 SE Main St, Roswell, NM.