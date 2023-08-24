Miguel Najera
Miguel Najera, 70, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Dexter, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Miguel's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Memorial Service at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sunday August 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM.
On Friday, October 31, 1952, Miguel Najera was born to Rafaela Rivera and Ramon Najera in Chihuahua, Mexico. He loved music. A couple of instruments he enjoyed playing were the guitar and accordion. Miguel also enjoyed nature when going on his camping adventures. He was also a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Miguel worked in manufacturing and was a good tire man throughout his life. His family and friends will miss him.
Those left to treasure and cherish memories of Miguel eternally are his beloved wife, Agustina Najera; three stepdaughters; twenty-three step-grandchildren who loved him dearly; and numerous step-great-grandchildren.
Miguel is preceded in death by four stepchildren, six sisters, two brothers, and his parents, Rafaela Rivera and Ramon Najera.
The family of Miguel wishes to extend sincere thanks to all the family and friends who have given their support from near and far.
His family lovingly wrote Miguel's tribute.