Miguel (Papo) Espino Hernandez Jr., age 73, earned his wings on November 7, 2022, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
On August 20, 1949, Miguel was born to Miguel Hernandez Sr. and Angela Espino Hernandez in Fort Stockton, Texas. He attended Fort Stockton High School. Miguel received his GED on March 7, 1986.
Miguel met the love of his life, Cora Salas Hernandez, in Hagerman, New Mexico. They were married on October 15, 1969, in Fort Stockton, Texas.
As a young man, while living in Fort Stockton, Texas, Miguel found his passion for law when given the opportunity to work and assist Attorney Bobby Bearden. He used his passion for helping others throughout his lifetime and never turned away anyone seeking legal advice and counsel. Miguel was also taught a trade in Carpentry by his brother-in-law Ernesto Gonzales.
Miguel was a loving husband and compassionate father. He was known for his humorous personality (favorite sayings of his “who’s milking this cow,” “now we’re cooking with Crisco,” and “it’s the heathen”) and admired for his intelligence. Miguel was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and never missed a game; during the games (he especially enjoyed picking on his son Jerry, who is a Washington Redskins fan. He had a love for animals, and if he could have adopted all stray cats and dogs, he would have. Miguel took great care of his furbaby, D.J. and his cat, The Lizard. He spent his last years enjoying his time with his loving wife, caring for her, working in the yard, and watching Wheel of Fortune, where they would compete to solve puzzles. Miguel enjoyed watching any television shows containing law and westerns. As a child, I remember him watching Perry Mason and Murder She Wrote. Miguel’s favorite movies included The Fugitive and The Shawshank Redemption.
Goodbye, Dad, I’m going to miss our outings watching you walk side by side with mom down the grocery aisles at Walmart. It made my heart happy to see how much you loved and cared for her while tending to her needs and ensuring she was safe while getting in and out of the car. I had never seen you happier in my life, doing everything necessary to live and be there for mom. I am going to miss taking you to Sonic after running errands to get your favorite drink in the world, a strawberry milkshake. P.S. I was proud of you when you quit smoking.
Love, your son, Jerry Hernandez.
Miguel had five children: Jeffery Subia (Ana), Mary Lou Van Zandt (Kurt), Veronica Cadengo (Henry Cadengo Jr. (Penny), Jerry Hernandez (Corrie), and Tanya Loflin.
Grandchildren include: Jermaine Subia, Mia Subia, Lori Moreno, Gabrielle Espinoza, Natalia Espinoza, Zachariah Espinoza, Acqtai Green, Brittany Martinez-Cadengo, Courteney Cadengo, Dominic Cadengo, Brianna Hernandez, Alizae Hernandez, and Eric Loflin.
Great-Grandchildren include: Xadrian Espinoza, Aalyric Moreno, Joel Moreno, Layla Silva, Lorenzo Silva, Lexi Silva, Ender Thurman, Anime Flores, Adelina Castillo, Isaac Bejarano, Zion Bejarano, Haevyn Bejarano, Jermaine Subia Jr., Jenniah Subia, Jaylene Subia, and Jayden Subia.
Brothers and Sisters include: Manuel Hernandez (Margaret), Clara H. Fierro (Pete), Alicia Hernandez, Reynaldo (Sonny) Hernandez, Benina Hernandez Serrano, Elva H. Chambers (Abraham), Mario Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez, Irma H. Arias (Miguel), and Esmeralda H. Arias (Paul).
Miguel was preceded in death by his father, Miguel Hernandez Sr; mother, Angela Hernandez; stepmother, Conzuelo Hernandez; daughter, Mary Lou Van Zandt; son Lucky Hernandez; granddaughter, Brittany Subia; brothers: Manuel Hernandez and Reynaldo (Sonny) Hernandez; and sister, Benina Hernandez Serrano.
Honorary Pallbearers include: in-laws: George and Lolly Salas, Junior and Nora Aguilar, Joe and Lorey Madrid, Florencio (Chon) Salas Jr., Jesse and Dora Lopez.
Pallbearers include: Gilberto Espinoza Jr and David Loflin Jr.
The family wishes to extend a sincere Thank you to the Hagerman police department and EMT service for the rapid responses anytime needed. Thank you to the ENMMC nurse Melissa Olivas who tended to and cared for Miguel prior to being airlifted to Las Cruces, NM. Lastly. “Thank You” to the Hospital staff of Mountain View Regional Medical Center for the compassion and care provided to Miguel in his final hours. Miguel went home in the Cadillac of hospital beds and was treated like royalty until his last heartbeat. (My daddy had a love for Cadillacs)
There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 8:00 am to 10:00 am, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. A Private Burial Service of Cremains will be held on a later date.
Funeral services will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home in Roswell, New Mexico, on Saturday, November 19, 2022.