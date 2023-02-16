Mildred "Joann" Hall

Mildred "Joann" Blackmon Hall was born on October 26, 1938, in Rockdale, TX, to Floyd Edward Blackmon and Mildred Louvina Stockwell Blackmon and passed away on February 14, 2023 in Roswell, NM.
Her grandsons Kris, Paul, Justin, Rocky Jr., Payton, Ramsey, Dane, Jesse, Ryan, Jeremy, Marcus, and Randy and great-grandsons Braden, Gavin, Wesley, Carter, Jonathan, Bryson, Logan, Easton, Talan, Rowan, Ryder, Landon, Aaron, and Matthew will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law Dwayne, Mark, Danny, Rocky Sr. and Kennon.
Joann was a 1957 graduate of Rockdale High School in Rockdale, Texas, where she was active in the high school band, playing the trombone. She was named Miss RHS her senior year. She was on the yearbook staff as assistant editor, in the choir, and in many other clubs. She was offered a scholarship in band to San Marcus State College, but instead she moved to Houston and started working at First City National Bank for six months and then moved to Baxter Springs, Kansas, where she attended one semester at the Apostolic Faith Bible College. In the summer of 1958, she traveled with an evangelical team and held vacation bible schools in Oklahoma and Kansas. In November of 1958, she moved to Roswell and began working at the Apostolic Faith Church on the corner of 17th and Washington. Joann was the church pianist and gave many young people piano lessons. She sang many solos and group specials over the years, and she took great delight in playing the piano and singing with her daughters. Church attendance was very important to her, and even if her children felt as if they were sick and dying, they were “going to church so they could be prayed for.”
From her first union, four daughters were born. From the second union one more daughter was born.
Joann held many jobs in Roswell while raising her daughters. She was employed by White's Automotive and Black's Laundromat before going to work for K-Mart. After retiring from K-Mart, she went to work for Cobean's, where she worked until her health would no longer allow.
Joann loved Roswell High School and everything about it. There has never been a bigger fan, and her children often said she bled RHS red. During her time as a band booster parent, she was instrumental in establishing the tradition of having the football team come over to the band after their games while the band played the alma mater. The last time she was able to attend a function at RHS was in the spring of 2022, to watch the Charlie's Angels perform before they left for nationals in Florida. Her great granddaughter Rebecca is a Charlie’s Angel. She was not able to attend RHS football games the last few years, but she was always tuned in to listen to her great-grandson Wesley, who is a Coyote football player. For 48 years, she has watched her daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by attending many football games, basketball games, baseball games, volleyball games, track meets, wrestling matches, award assemblies, band concerts, choir concerts, graduations, baccalaureates, and many other activities at Roswell High School. In addition to being a Coyote fan, Joann was also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns, and, as of late, the Kansas City Chiefs because Patrick Mahomes was a Texas boy.
Joann is survived by her five daughters and sons-in-law: Tammie (Dwayne) Wilkerson of Portales, Pamela (Mark) Boyd of Roswell, Laurie (Danny) Goolsby of Wichita, KS, Penny (Rocky) Rodriquez of Roswell, and Sherri Hall-Crowhurst (Kennon) of Roswell. Also surviving her are 12 grandchildren: Hollie Gallegos (Paul), Justin Johnson (Amy), Rocky Rodriquez Jr. (Andrea), Heather Daugherty (Payton), Heidi Oas (Kris), Dane Wilkerson (Stephenie), Autumn Boggs (Jesse), Ryan Rodriquez (Lindsay), Sybil Rottman (Ramsey), Jeremy Johnson, Marcus Boyd, and Randy Rodriquez (Lauren), 28 great-grandchildren with one more on the way in August, a brother; Gail (Doris) Blackmon, of Caldwell, TX , and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Floyd Edward Blackmon II, sister-in-law Carolyn Blackmon, son-in-law Eddie Johnson, grandson Heath Wilkerson, and niece Gayla Blackmon.
We would like to thank her home health nurse, Denise Dusek, and her hospice caretakers for all the loving care they gave our mother. We would like to thank the Pastoral staff from First Church of the Nazarene, Nathan Bienhoff, Janice Forgach, and Thomas Lester who came and prayed for her often. We would also like to send a special thank you to Cindy Archuleta and Jeremy Salgado (her hairdressers) for always making her feel so special.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Apostolic Faith Bible College, P.O. Box 653 Baxter Springs, KS, The Gideons International, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.
