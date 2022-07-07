Our beloved Mother, Mildred Rita Miles Mobley, 96, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 in her home in Roswell, New Mexico. She was born October 4, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri to Joseph Edward Miles and Henrietta Louise Blandford. She had three brothers John Edward, William Henry and Joseph Harrold.
On May 30, 1943, she married Thaniel Raliford (Dan) Mobley in Yuma, Arizona. They had three daughters Rita Mae Binns (Jim), Betty Lou Atkins (Barrett) and Donna Ann Motes. She had seven grandchildren Kevin Lee Atkins, Steven Douglas Binns (Cindy), Sheila Marie Batey (Greg), Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Atkins, Lisa Marie Geurin (Mike), Samual James Motes (Rachel) and Ricky Lee Binns; Eleven Great Grandchildren Kaitlyn Ann Mayers, Roman Thaniel Bryant Geurin (Isabella), Brittany Rea Geurin, Elizabeth Brooke, Steven Drake Binns, Christina Elizabeth Kilger (Brandon), Ashley Nicole Batey, Makayla Cheyenne Motes, Cambria Chelise Motes, Jaden Maya Motes, and Evan Nathaniel Reid; Seven Great Great grandchildren Jude Mayers, Marie Geurin, Sara Silva, Coraline Scafella, Christian Batey, Kairen Geurin, Luna Geurin.
When Mildred was 10 years old her father died and her mother moved her and brother Joe to St Marys, Mo., where she graduated the 8th grade. When she was 14 years old, she worked at a Cafe. Then she went to St. Louis and worked as a Nanny and then at the International Shoe Company. At 16, she went to San Diego, California as her brother Bill was completing training in the Marines as a Drill Instructor for the Code Talkers. She went to work at Naval Ship Service where she met Dan and five months later they married when she was 17 and he was 19.
She moved to Roswell while her husband was overseas. When he got out of the Navy, they made Roswell their home and raised their 3 daughters and helped raise two of her Grandchildren. (Lisa and Sam)
Until she was 81 years old, she worked at Roswell Independent School District as a “Lunch Lady”. She always had money in her pocket and if one the kids didn’t have enough money she paid for them. She always worried about the kids that didn’t have anything to eat on the week-ends. She loved to do all kinds of crafts. Made her clothes and her daughters’ clothes, quilts, porcelain dolls, oil painting, silver jewelry, gardening and yard work until she was in her 80’s.
In the summers, she always looked forward to having all seven grandkids together for 2 or 3 weeks. She took them to the White sands, Carlsbad Caverns and other day trips.
She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. She is known for her wonderful sense of humor and was loved and respected by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, husband, son-in-law Barrett, Grandson Kevin and granddaughter Libby.
Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral or viewing.
The family is extremely grateful to the hospice care she received from Enhabit Health. With special thanks to Elvira, Leslie, Torie and Jamie.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com