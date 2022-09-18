October 20, 1930 — August 24, 2022
Millie Lou Stanley passed away peacefully at her Lubbock home on August 24, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family.
Millie was born and raised the only child of Alice Boone Allison and William Aurthor Allison on October 20, 1930 in Roswell, New Mexico. She attended Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, Georgia. It was there that she met her husband, John Marvin Stanley. They were married in Roswell, New Mexico on July 31, 1951. They made their home in Lubbock, Texas, where they raised their two daughters.
She is survived by her daughters, Allison Austin and Linda McCain, along with their husbands David Austin and Gary McCain. Also surviving are her grandchildren Shawna Sherman, Ashley Simoni, and Scott McCain.
A casual come and go Celebration of Life will be held at her Lubbock home on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2:00PM-4:00PM. There will also be a small family graveside service in Roswell, New Mexico at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to "Meals on Wheels."