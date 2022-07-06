Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Friday, July 1, 2022. Minnie, “Nana”, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Minnie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 12 pm to 6 pm followed by a rosary at 6 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Parish on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 am. Interment will follow at General Doulas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery. Face masks will be required, but not provided.
Minnie was born to Trinidad and Juanita Romero on March 15, 1943, in Roswell, NM and was the eldest of eleven. She attended Roswell High School and ENMU-Roswell. Minnie loved music and dancing to it, and you knew she was there when she let out her "grito" which no one can do like she did. She was a woman of God and instilled this in all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Minnie is survived by her loving husband, Frank of 57 years; three children and their spouses’ families: Frances Dubiel and husband, Derek and their children, April (Jacob), Lindsey (Matthew) and Devin Dubiel, Cindy Medrano and husband, Michael and their children, Gabriel (Perla) and Seresa (Ben) and Frankie Sosa and wife, Sally and their children Syrea (Kevin) and Frankie (Desirae). Minnie was blessed with seven grandchildren: April (Jacob), Lindsey (Matthew), Devin, Gabriel (Perla), Seresa (Ben), Syrea (Kevin), Frankie (Desirae); also blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren: Caleb, Ariella, Alivia, Andrew, Leighton, Vasanti, Gabriel Jr, Ezekiel, Azariah, Uzziah, Zaevyn, Alianna and Angelika; as well as siblings: Eddie (Virgie), Mary Ann, Angie (David), Robert, Terry (Roy), David, Melissa (Gerard) and Melinda (Tommy); several in-laws which she did not consider in-laws, but true family: Freddie (Mary), Phillipe (Nellie), Lorina, Margaret, Fidel, Fernando (Minnie), Felix and Tina (Benny); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Minnie in death were her parents, her brother Trinidad "Trinie" Jr, and sister Monica, her grandparents Edward and Guadalupe Romero and Teofilo and Florencia Ortiz. Also preceding her in death are in-laws who she did not consider in-laws, but true family, Felix Sosa, Ignacia Sosa, Lupe Solis, Martin Sosa, Reyes Garcia, Dora Masek, Martin Hernandez, Anabel Franco, Fermin Pena and Joey Sosa.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Gabriel Sosa, Devin Dubiel, Frankie Sosa, David Solis, Urbano Sosa, Ben Lueras, Angelo Romero and Eric Romero.
Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren, her brothers, Las Chismosas, and the women's auxiliary at Post 28.
Minnie’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.