"Papa"
Monroe Sedillo (Papa) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Monroe’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Monroe (Viejo) was married to Jo Lucero Sedillo for 65 years. In his words, “Too damn many.”
He is survived by his daughters: Sandy Hernandez, Bea Gray (David), and Carolyn Koenig; grandchildren: Jodi Archuleta (Thomas), Rikki Ward-Hersee (Carl); great-grandchildren: Erick Hernandez (Marci), Nikki Archuleta, Joseph Archuleta, Olivia Hernandez, and Alyssa McDonald; and great-grandchild, Cameron Hernandez.
He is preceded in death by his grandsons: Michael Joe Hernandez, and Mark Allen Koenig; great-grandson, Daniel Ray Koenig; and son-in-law, Jeff Koenig.
His daily and favorite sayings to his family were “See you in the manana,” “Hasta luego!”
Per his wishes, there will be no services.