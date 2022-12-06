Muriel Jean Durham passed away on December 3, 2022 in Carson, NM.
She was born on May 28, 1927 to Eph and Beatrice Griffith in Lovington, NM. She was the oldest of 8 children. She was raised on a farm between Dexter and Hagerman. She graduated from Dexter High School in 1947. She then went to beauty school, became a cosmetologist and moved to Hobbs, NM.
In Hobbs she met the love of her life, Rex Durham, they married on December 10, 1951. Jean and Rex moved to Casper, WY shortly after the birth of their first baby girl, Yeuleta. In Casper they welcomed their second baby girl, Gertrude (Trudy). During their time in Casper, Jean and Rex built their home one block at a time and ran a service station.
In an effort to move closer to family, Jean and Rex moved to Fallon, NV. They raised game birds and instilled the value of hard work and compassion in their girls. Jean drove the school bus for a brief period of time. The girls graduated from High School in Fallon and began their adult lives. Jean and Rex then moved to the Reese River country where Rex was a foreman on a ranch. As with all of their endeavors, it was a team effort. Where one went, the other was sure to follow. Mina, NV was the next destination in their adventures.
Rex was called home in 1980 amidst a move to Lockeford, CA. Jean never sought another spouse. If asked, her response was “I had one good man. I am not going to push my luck.” Following the loss of her husband, Jean nourished relationships with bonus children in Lockeford, CA. She went to work at Payless Market which is owned by the Young Family. Jean believed that her purpose on this earth was to care for others, she took that very seriously. She moved her mother to CA to care for her. The companionship was a true blessing to both of them.
In her tenure with Payless Market Jean modeled a strong work ethic and mentored new employees. Jean and Lucille, her bonus daughter and best friend, could be found enjoying lunches together and fellowship time after work. Their adventures included a trip to Germany, Branson, MO, and a Canadian/Alaskan cruise. Their friendship set the tone for the continued close and loving relationship Jean had with the Young family. Louie Young, Lucille’s son was tasked with continuing the love and nourishment of that relationship following Lucille’s passing. Louie went above and beyond to honor his mother’s wishes.
After 15 years with Payless Market, Jean retired. It was then that Jean decided it was time to move back to NM. She wanted to be near her siblings and grand/great-grandchildren. After her move to Roswell, NM she could be found at every sporting event that her great-grandchildren were a part of; always their biggest fan. She continued to be an active part in her grand and great-grandchildren’s lives until her passing. She helped raise all the babies, always had a snack for toddlers, and beamed with pride at every accomplishment of the young adults. She was always a champion for her family, giving of herself to make sure they had what they needed.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings (Janice, Albert Lee, Nay, J.W., and Henry).
She is survived by: sister Marian Polak of Kerens, TX, brother Lloyd (Georgia) Griffith of Roswell, NM, daughter Yeuleta (Jim) Bradley of Island Park, Idaho, daughter Trudy (Ken) Drake of Carson, NM, grandchildren: Adam (Tracy) Drake of Los Alamos, NM, Andy (Sam) Drake of Carson, NM, Katie (Bruce) Hatch of Roswell, NM, Casey (Paula) Bradley of Caldwell, Idaho, Brandy (Jeromy) Parmer of Roswell, NM, and Matthew Drake of Carson, NM, Great-grandchildren: Clayton, Chandler, Jayden, Sage, Gus, Clara, Kenzie, Emma, Evelyn, Remington, Ryan, Hudson, Luke, Gavin, and Jaxon.
Please bring a “Nanny blanket” or any work of art from Jean to her funeral. We would like to have as many of her crocheted blankets as possible on display. Please put your name on your item.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, 10 a.m., at Ballard Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Hagerman cemetery.