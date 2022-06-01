Nada Mae Heard was born August 29, 1926, in Haskell, Oklahoma to Gertrude Richardson and Luther Palmer. She was the oldest of five children. Her family moved from Oklahoma to New Mexico and settled in Roswell.
She often shared memories of her school years at Carver School where she graduated from high school. She was a member of Mt Gilead Baptist Church for over eighty years.
Nada married Tom Crawford Heard in Roswell. They raised four children as a military family. They moved from Roswell to Guam, Nebraska, Montana, and Spain, returning to Roswell where her husband retired from the Air Force. They continued to move as government employees to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque, before she retired, and they again returned to Roswell.
Nada worked in a variety of jobs including at the United States Geologic Survey and St. Mary’s Hospital, before retiring from Kirtland Air Force Base Contract Management. For several years, she was a caregiver for her mother and husband.
It was important for her to share and be a part of the lives of her extended family. Nada was honored as a matriarch of the Espy and Palmer family trees. Her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and her husband’s family were always in her thoughts and prayers. She enjoyed traveling, playing the piano, cooking and was a dedicated member of her church.
Nada moved to Albuquerque to be closer to her family. Soon after moving, she endured a series of health conditions that led her to live in assisted living at Brookdale Valencia where she regained her health and thrived. She enjoyed dining with friends, walking, listening to music, exercise classes and church services. She later moved to Beehive Homes of Taylor Ranch where she was well taken care of throughout the pandemic. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Brookdale Valencia, Beehive Homes of Taylor Ranch, and Hospice de La Luz.
Nada was preceded in death by her husband Tom Crawford Heard, daughter Opal Faye Williams, her sister Inez Jones, brother Grover Palmer, brother Jack Palmer and brother Leon Palmer.
Nada is survived by three sons, Freddie Earl Heard, Michael Lynn Heard, and Larry Alan Heard, grandchildren, Chris, Kendra, Miles, Zora, Theo and great grandchildren, Syrus, Luke, and Emma.
Nola leaves family and friends with memories of her kindness, courage, strength, love, and devotion to her family.
Visitation for Nada will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service for Nada will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church with interment following at South Park Cemetery.
