Nancy Barbour

09/06/1936 — 09/06/2022
Nancy Joan (Gross) Barbour, of Roswell, NM left this world on Sept 6, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM, yet the impact she left on her family and friends will remain forever.
She entered this world on the same day 86 years prior in Bradford, PA, and was raised in St. Joseph’s Home for Children in Erie, PA. Her life was a testament to the adage, “When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.” (Or in her case, her famous lemon bars).
Throughout her upbringing she learned the power of optimism and resilience. She was always a glass half-full type of person. She wore a smile from sunup to sundown and her laughter was infectious.
Nancy graduated in 1968 from the Regina School of Nursing in Albuquerque to become an RN, all while raising 5 daughters under the age of 11. In 1975 she went back to school to become the first Certified Family Nurse Practitioner in southern NM.
Nancy and her late husband, Dr. Larry J. Barbour, ran The Memorial Osteopathic Clinic in Roswell and delivered countless babies in the community.
Nancy is survived by her daughters from her previous husband, Frank P. Gross, “The Gross Girls,” Susie, Valerie, Laurie (Martin), Jamie (Dave), and Natalie (Buddy), & 5 stepchildren Larry Jo, Cindy, Kevin, Melanie, & Michelle, sister Diana Fish of Rhode Island, along with 30 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8504 Palomar Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109 from 1pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Nancy always believed that “Life is what you make it – Always has been, always will be!”
