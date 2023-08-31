Nancy Bridge
Nancy Bridge, 82, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on August 26, 2023.
She was born on December 16, 1940, in Chicago, IL, to Joseph & Lauretta Brinka. Both parents preceded her in death, as well as son, Michael John Bridge.
She graduated from the school of nursing at Little Company of Mary Hospital in 1961. She worked as a nurse at Little Company of Mary for 9 years. After moving to Roswell in 1970, she began working at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. She worked there for 33 years. While there she spent time working in many different departments, Labor and Delivery, ER, Medical, Surgical and ACU.
She retired from the Pre-admissions department in 2003. She maintained numerous friendships with coworkers from her 42 years in nursing. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, genealogy, stamping, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son David Bridge and wife Holly of Gilbert AZ; son Ian Bridge and wife, Peggy of McKinney TX; and daughter Laura Weathers and husband, Jeff of Roswell NM. Grandchildren, Cera, Christian, Lane and Bailey; and great grandson, Damian.
A rosary will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church with mass to follow at 2:00 pm. Inurnment at South Park Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Way of Chaves County in her name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.