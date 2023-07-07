Nancy Carol Johnson passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Roswell, NM after a long illness. She was born in Carlsbad, NM on May 6, 1946, to Hal and Phyllis Tunnell.
Nancy attended school in Estancia, NM and graduated from Estancia High School in 1964. She attended Lubbock Christian College and the graduated from Sul Ross State University in 1971. She taught special education and was a school librarian in public and private schools in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. After retiring, Nancy moved to Lubbock, TX to be near and to care for her mother.
Nancy is survived by her sister Susan Tunnell Rovegno (Jack) of Katy, TX.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Ballard Funeral Home.
