Nancy Lee Gramse “Krystal Garcia” 62 passed away on April 22, 2023 in Roswell, NM.
She was the first of 3 children born to Robert Lee and Kathryn Marie Sommerville in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from Clovis High School in 1978. Then she went on to work retail as a department manager for 15 years at Kmart and Alco. Then in 2004, she met the love of her life, Jimbo Garcia, and shared 19 years with him as a homemaker.
Nancy will always be remembered for her kind and loving heart. How she was always willing to help anyone even when she didnt have much to offer. She loved her 4 children and 3 step daughters as well as her 6 grandkids and all her dogs. Nancy will be missed by her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her mother Kathryn Sommerville, her sister Lisa Marie Wolters and her husband Keith, her 4 children Krystal and Megan Gramse, Matthew and James Singleton, as well as her grandkids Tatum and Kathryn Saavedra, Derik, Rylee and Jackson Singleton and Jazlynn Oropesa. Also her step daughters Quila and Breanna Garcia and Gem Garcia Barela as well as many other step grandkids.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father and brother Robert and David Sommerville.
Service Arrangements have not yet been made.