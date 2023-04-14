Neal Gatlin’s Obituary
Frank Neal Gatlin, 62, passed away on February 26, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Frank’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Frank was born November 12, 1961, in Pueblo, Colorado. He attended Longfellow Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.89 He also attended Westport High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Frank Gatlin ran his own business for decades, and it was called, “One Call Services,” in Roswell, NM. He was well known as a handyman throughout the counties of, Chavez, Lincoln, and Eddy. His work included many trades including Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, and Groundworks, amongst many others.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife: Cheryl Renee Gatlin. Parents, James Kenneth Gatlin and June Rose VanMeter, siblings: Linda, Jimmy, and Alice.
Those left to cherish Frank’s memory are his siblings: Henry, John, Paula, and Donna. His Children: Autumn, and Christopher. Grandchildren: Patricia, Isabell, and Justin.
Frank and his late wife Cheryl Gatlin were regular congregants of Christ’s Church over the years, in which his service will be conducted, on Saturday, the 15th of April, 2023, at 10:00 AM. For those that wish to pay their respects, the location of the church is 2200 North Sycamore Avenue, Roswell, NM. God bless you all and Godspeed.
Frank’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.