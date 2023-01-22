Nickolas de Jesus Acosta was born September 26, 2002 to Maria de Lourdes Rodriguez in Roswell, NM. Nickolas passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in Roswell, NM.
Nickolas attended schools in Roswell, Artesia and Las Cruces. He enjoyed sports and excelled athletically in school, he participated in track and basketball while attending Organ Mountain High School in Las Cruces and was an active member of his ROTC.
Nickolas is survived by his daughter, Jessabel Acosta of Roswell, NM; the mother of his child, Amelia Ponce of Rowell, NM; mother, Maria de Lourdes Rodriguez; sister, Casandra Jo Juarez of Artesia, NM; niece, Aleah Teresa; nephews, Jeremiah Roy and Josiah Ray Juarez of Artesia, NM; grandfather, Primitivo Rodriguez of Roswell, NM; Elias Ponce of Roswell NM; Manuel L. Rodriguez of Roswell; Primitivo Rodriguez Jr. with wife Trish Rodriguez of Las Cruces NM; Rosalinda Castillo and husband Ronnie of Roswell, NM; Velia Rodriguez of Fort Worth, TX; Manuel Rodriguez of Las Cruces NM; Ramona Anderson and husband Drew Anderson of Hagerman NM; Nickolas’ surviving cousins are Lorenzo Rodriguez of Roswell; Victoria Rodriguez of Pasadena CA; Elise and Loren Rodriguez of Las Cruces NM; Ronnie Jr., Andres and Joshua Castillo of Roswell NM; Tomas Jr., Brittany, Isael and Destiny Barrientes of Fort Worth, TX; Santana Romero, Claudia, Manuel Jr., Anthony Rodriguez of Las Cruces NM; Michelle Carter of Boerne TX; Precious Miller of Bonneville, WA; Patrick Anderson of Hagerman, NM; and Joseph Rodriguez of Albuquerque, NM.
Nickolas left an irreplaceable impression with his joyful spirit and sweet, caring soul. He enjoyed his ultimate dream career documenting paranormal and conspiracy investigations. Providing for his family came first Nickolas was working as the man of his house to provide for his “Three Girls” Maria, Amelia and Jessabel. Nickolas loved music, has a pure heart so full of kindness you could see it in his sweet smile and he bestowed that tenderness and care into everything he touched. The world is dimmer now in the absence of Nickolas’ Brightness, the shadows of grief are heavy upon all who loved him.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Primitivo Rodriguez, Manuel L. Rodriguez, Primitivo Rodriguez Jr., Manuel Rodriguez, Elias Ponce, and Andrew Sanchez.
Services
PUBLIC VIEWING
Thursday
January 26, 2023
4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
900 S. Main St
Roswell, NM 88203
ROSARY
Friday
January 27, 2023
9:30 AM to 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
506 S. Lincoln Avenue
Roswell, NM 88203
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Friday
January 27, 2023
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
506 S. Lincoln Avenue
Roswell, NM 88203