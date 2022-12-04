Noah “Bucky” Haddock

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 5, at the Memory Lawn for Noah Haddock, who passed away on October 19, 2022. Chaplin Tim Arnett will be officiating.
Noah was born in Albuquerque on November 12, 1936, to Noah and Hope Haddock (deceased). In February 1980, he married to Joann Hughes (deceased).
They opened up H&H mail service and was in business for 10 years. Noah retired from the state police as a communication operator.
He was proud to be an Elk for 47 years. He donated the Elk statue in front of the building. He was known to buy work shirts for the employees.
Those left to cherish his memories are his friends and family, his stepchildren, close friend Shawn Jolley, Sergio Salas, and Ralph and Julie Earick and special lady Treva Haverland.