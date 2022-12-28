Nora Bolton Mobley Roland

Nora Roland, 88, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother journeyed to Heaven on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery (northside of South Park Cemetery). A tribute of Nora’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
On January 17, 1934, Nora was born to Claude and Mary (Crenshaw) Bolton in Roswell, NM. She grew up in Roswell, graduated from Roswell High School, and had a successful banking/finance career retiring from Pioneer Bank. Nora married Weldon D. Mobley (1934-1990) on September 4, 1954. They were blessed to have three children, Debra, Teresa, and Michael.
After the loss of her husband, Nora was blessed to find love again and marry Melville Roland (1933-2017) on January 10, 2005. This union bestowed upon her three step-children: Gail, Randy, and Sharon. She always felt blessed to have the addition of this family into her life.
Nora was always quite the crafter. She sewed, crocheted, did ceramics, quilted, baked, paper crafted, and so much more. In her younger years, she raised show rabbits and enjoyed riding the family horses. Nora shared her talents by being the 4-H Leader for the Happy Homemakers in the 60s, and recently won Elder Artisan at the ENMSF for her diamond painting. She also loved to travel, with her favorite places being California and Las Vegas, NV. Playing slots was one of Nora’s all-time favorites.
Preceding Nora in death were her parents, husband Weldon Mobley, husband Melville Roland, sister Linda Hogue Grant, son-in-law James Worley, daughter-in-law Karen Mobley, and great-granddaughter Aravella Torres.
Surviving to cherish Nora’s memory are her children: Debra Worley of Surprise, AZ, Teresa (Patrick) Barncastle, and Michael Mobley Sr. of Roswell, NM; step-children: Gail (Kim) Merritt, Randy Roland and Sharon (Barry) Clark; grandchildren: Jason (Crystal) Sweatfield, Sharla (Tim) Gunn, Steven (Venisa) Worley, Christina Worley, Tate (Stephanie) Salas, Marissa Worley, Michael (Holley) Mobley Jr., Cody (Tayni) Salas, Jeremiah (Tiffany) Worley, Samantha (Rett) Salopek, Kenny (Andijo) Barncastle, Jessica Weeks, Ashley Sills; five step-grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and ten step-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nora’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.