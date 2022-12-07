Norma Jane Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Roswell, NM. Services and a memorial will be held at Highland Baptist Church on 2001 South Lea Ave., Roswell, NM on December 10th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
On July 19th, Norma Jane was born to Bill & Ida Fay Miner in Roswell, NM.
She loved to travel and see far away wonders. As a byproduct, she became a NM State Parks, Camp Host which she did for just on 15 years logging more than 10,000 volunteer hours.
Her hobbies included but not limited to Drawing, Painting, and handmade crafts.
But she excelled in beaded work and jewelry.
And Shopping!
She is survived by her children: Sue & George Holland, Ronnie & Janet Jenkins, Jody & Rick Atkinson, and Richard & Melissa Jenkins.
Her 4 step-children: Jerry & Betty Davis, Mike Davis, Charlie Davis, and Peggy Davis.
Her sister Elsie Chowen and 2 brothers: Carl Lott and Richard Miner.
Norma precedes: 18 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great Great Grandchildren and numerous friends of family she loved.
She is preceded in death by: Walter Ray (bud) Davis- Husband, Benny Dennis - Life Companion, her loving son Garry Lee Jenkins, and mother & father.
May I add a very special “Thank you” to: Highland Baptist Church and its wonderful family.