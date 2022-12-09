Longtime Roswell resident Norma 'Jean' Brooks passed peacefully from this Earth, Sunday, December 4th, 2022.
Please take a moment to Share a kind thought or memory with Jean's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Memorial service to celebrate Jean's life at BYKOTA Baptist Church, 2106 E. Pine Lodge Rd, Roswell, on December 17th at 2:00 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Norma Jean was born to Samuel and Veda Bracken in Plainview, TX, November 5th, 1928. She was 94.
Jean spent her early years in Marcos, CO, before the family moved to Ft. Sumner, NM, where young Jean met the young man she would eventually marry and spend her life with.
Like so many during that time period, Jean quit school after seventh grade and went to work to help her family financially.
Jean became a lifelong dedicated Christian in her early twenties and spent her long life doing the best she knew how to make a good life for her family and went over and above often to help others out in their time of need.
Jean might not have had a full education, but she had heart and a talent that allowed her to do just about anything with her hands. She loved to work with animals, paint, upholster, build, crochet and she was a very talented seamstress who especially loved to piece beautiful quilts. She spent many years working with a local quilting club helping to produce quilts to give to those in need.
Those left behind to cherish memories of 'Jean' are her daughter, Chyrl 'Rowan' Wensley and her son in law Ron Wensley, two granddaughters Shanna Armenta Rodriguez and Amber 'Dena' Tullis, one grandson Ronald Wensley Jr, one great grand daughter, Annabelle Speir, two grand-sons in law, Rafael and Aaron, six loving nieces and nephews, Veola, Bob, Barbara, John, Sammy and Kathy and their families.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Veda, her husband Curtis 'CD' and her brothers Tommy and Sammy.
Jeans's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Enhabit Hospice Nurses, the ENMMC ER staff, the Doctor and staff at Radiation Oncology and the doctors and staff at Kymera. We want to say a special 'Thank you!' to the Joy Center's transportation staff for all their faithful care and patience in transporting Jean to her many medical appointments this past year.
We celebrate the well lived life of a wonderful lady!