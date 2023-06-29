OnaLisa “Onie” Flores Ridlon-Soliday, 65, went to be with our Lord on May 23, 2023.
SERVICES: There will be a memorial service for friends and family at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, The memorial service will be officiated by Michael Silva at the New Mexico Military Institute Chapel in Roswell, New Mexico.
Onie was born to Max and Elisa Flores on October 30, 1957 in Roswell, NM. She was a child of the Lord and accepted him as her savior from a very young age.
She attended Goddard High School and studied Business Administration at Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell. All throughout her youth, she participated in gymnastics, choir, and ballet.
She had three children, a dear son, Donald Flores, with whom she is now reunited with in heaven, and two daughters, Autumn Smith-Nunez and Kristi Horton, who are left here on Earth to celebrate her life.
She also had many friendships that she held close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Ridlon to whom she was married for a few years. She and her second husband, Alan Smith, were married for almost two decades and he was also the man who gave her their two daughters, Autumn and Kristi. She married again later on in her life to Carl Soliday, Jr.
SURVIVORS: Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Onie are her children: Autumn Smith-Nunez and Kristi Horton (Gabriel); Her grandchildren: Dakota, Lane, Hailey, Cheyenne, Micheal, Nicole and Mckayla Flores, Meadow Nunez, and Summer and River Hilton. Siblings: Rudy Flores (Carmen); Jimmy Flores (Terry); Sonya Rodriguez (Orlando); Nieces and Nephews: Arron Flores; Max, Tommy and Mark Flores; Justin Gaussoin (Gianna), James Flores (Alyssa); Janika Flores; Orlando Jr. and Elijah Rodriguez; Joseph and Erica Flores, Youllana Montoya, Kayzel Flores, Nico Gaussoin, and Malakai Rodriguez.
PRECEDED: Onie was preceded in death by her son: Donald Flores, Grandparents: Donicio Chavez and Ona Juarez; Max and Ermenia Flores; Parents: Max Jr. and Elisa Flores; Brother - Robert Flores; Nephews - Robert Flores, Jr., Damyn Rodriguez, and Niece - Myranda Flores.
We take comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering here on Earth but instead flying free in heaven.