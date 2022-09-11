03/29/1939 — 08/24/2022
Ophelia Lara, age 83, of Roswell, NM died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 peacefully in her home. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother is now at peace and is reunited with her husband, Joe Lara and son, Richard Lara. She is survived by her son, Tommy Lara, 2 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, many relatives, and friends.
Ophelia was passionate about her family as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Our “Nana” will be remembered for her jovial personality and contagious smile. She was the best storyteller & lullaby singer. She cherished the time she spent with family and friends.
A mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, at 10:00am followed by a reception at the American Legion.