Ophelia Smith, 103 years of age, transitioned peacefully from this life into eternal rest on May 14th, 2022.
Ophelia was born August 30th, 1918 in Tyler, Texas to Birl Smith and Roberta Cheeks. She has a brother, Joe Birl Smith and step-sisters, Mercy Jean Cook and Shelia Cook. She was raised in Colorado City, TX. She was the mother of two sons, Robert Smith and Earl Smith. Her grandchildren are Debra Smith Ballard and Keith Smith Ballard. Throughout her life, she lived in California, Arizona, Carlsbad, NM, Artesia, NM and Roswell, NM.
Ophelia worked as a private duty nurse’s aide. She formed long lasting relationships with many of the families that she cared for. In her later years, she worked as a Senior Companion – often providing support to seniors that were much younger than she was. She volunteered throughout her life – she loved to cook for others and to visit to offer support and encouragement. Ophelia was strong willed, fiercely independent, persistent and tenacious – these traits truly contributed to her longevity. She was wise beyond words, she was resilient as she transitioned through a world that was constantly evolving in the 103 years that she was here. She was born during a time of Model T’s and radios but she adapted and learned to use her cell phone and grew to love pancakes and frappuccinos from McDonald’s.
She had an infectious personality and never met a stranger. Wherever she went, Ophelia would see someone that she knew and remembered. She would share a smile and a joke as she encouraged them and offered sage advice to just “Keep on Living”. She looked decades younger than she actually was - strangers were amazed when she told them her actual age. She loved to dress up and rarely was without one of her signature hats.
A vital part of Ophelia’s life was her strong faith and belief in God. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Artesia, NM and was formerly a member of Friendship Baptist Church of Roswell, NM and Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Carlsbad, NM. She served as a church usher and sang in the choir. She was a talented seamstress and often made uniforms for different church functions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Robert Smith and Earl Smith, special son, Jerry Bryant, brother, Joe Birl Smith and a host of other family members and friends.
Ophelia will be greatly missed by her special Daughter, Lydia Bryant Williams; Cousins, Joe Young, Charlotte Williams, Irene Higgins and Monna’ Coleman; Nurse, Carrie Daniels; Friends, Fred and Barbara Heine, Leslie Mathews, Karen Nelson, Mildred Henderson and Mary Ford; Step Sisters, Mercy Jean Cook and Sheila Cook; Grandchildren, Debra Smith Ballard and Keith Smith Ballard and family members and friends who will forever treasure her memory.
A Celebration of Life for Ophelia Smith is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Roswell, NM. Reverend R. L. Smith, Jr. of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Carlsbad, NM will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on May 19, 2022 in the LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM. A repast will be held after the service at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church at 700 E. Summit Street.
We are grateful to have been chosen to be a part of Ophelia’s journey this side of heaven. We grieve at our loss but rejoice in the hope that we will be reunited again one day in glory!
Ophelia, Baby Girl, you will truly be missed. Until we meet again…..
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com