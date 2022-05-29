Orlando Ray Anaya, 50, passed away peacefully after a long battle with his body on Tuesday, May 24th 2022 in Roswell NM.
The family will be holding private services later this summer.
On October 26th 1971, Orlando Ray Anaya was born to Raymond Anaya and Mercy Roybal in Roswell, NM. He lived his adolescent years in Las Cruces, NM where he graduated and started his adult life. There were several places his family called home over the years but in the end Roswell holds most of the cherished memories. For the last fifteen years he owned and operated AnayaCS. He was a lover of music and anything else the world had to offer that would bring the people he loved around him. He was always available for good company and loving advice. When the world got too loud you would often find him at Lake Van attempting to fish in peace but usually just enjoying the chaos with all of his children. He loved them and they are honored to have had him to call Dad.
His surviving relatives are; his lifelong love Laquita Anaya of Hobbs NM, His children Raymond and Juliza Anaya of Las Cruces NM, Estrella and Justin Webb of Hobbs NM, Jacob and Brandy Willis of Roswell NM, Brendon Anaya of Norfolk VA, Mikayla Anaya of Farmington NM, Braden Anaya of Farmington NM and Amelia Anaya of Roswell NM. His beloved grandchildren Violet, Aria, Lunabeth and Winry. His mother Mercy and Pete Roybal. Brothers; Fabian and Israel Anaya and Sisters; Gloria Carpenter and Sonia Herrera. Nephews Freddie and Frankie Anaya and Nieces Valentina Anaya, Jennifer Roybal and Kacee Carpenter.
Orlando`s life would not have been complete if God wouldn't have given him the children he shared no DNA with, but shared so much love and memories; Ali Talbert, Lexi Letcher, Sarah Haberling, Zarina Dudas and Ashley Buhler. “Thank you for loving our father as he was your own.”
Orlando is preceded in death by his Father Raymond Anaya and grandparents Manuel and Lily Ferreira. His best friend and beloved dog Chica passed shortly after him on May 26th 2022.
The family would like to thank the community for all of the support of AnayaCS over the years, your loyalty and trust were essential to keeping his dream alive.
Orlando`s memory was written in his honor by his children.