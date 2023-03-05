Orlando Roberto Chavez, 64 years old, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dexter, NM on March 11th at 12:30 pm with reception to follow at the church hall.
Orlando was born on September 7, 1958, to Isabel and Virginia Chavez in Albuquerque, NM. He attended Hot Springs High School, as well as, Deming High School, graduating from Deming in 1976. He attended NMSU through 1980. He met and dated Anna Duran after meeting her at Deming HS. Orlando married Anna on June 20, 1980, in Deming NM. Orlando and Anna were married for forty-two years and have two sons, Adam, and Eric Chavez.
Growing up on the family ranch in T or C, NM, Orlando instilled his love of all things involving cattle. He was hired at Price’s Roswell Farms in 1981 becoming Assistant Manager from 1998 through 2005 for Rocky Langley and Brad Houston for more than twenty years: specializing in heifer development and genetics, and this would become his true passion.
Orlando was very involved in the Dexter community teaching classes at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and serving seventeen years on Dexter Consolidated School Board as President, Vice President, and Secretary. He also served on the board for Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell after going back to college in 2006 to become an Occupational Therapist. Being an OT came late in his life, but it ended up being a second true passion. Working with the elderly, restoring their abilities, and making them laugh brought endless joy to his life and in turn, helped him touch many lives through therapy.
Orlando volunteered with many clubs in the valley, such as Chaves County 4-H; Boy Scouts; and numerous others. He loved camping, fishing, anything cattle-related, and making everyone laugh. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. Orlando touched many lives through his outgoing personality, willingness to help anyone in need, and his love for the community of Dexter.
Orlando is survived by his wife Anna Chavez of Dexter, NM, oldest son, Adam Chavez, and wife Marissa of Fort Sumner NM, his youngest son Eric Chavez and wife Nina of Hagerman, NM; Michelle Montoya of Dexter, NM, and his grandchildren Steffany, Evelyn, David, and Michael.
Orlando is preceded in death by his parents Isabel and Virginia Chavez, and brother Michael Chavez. As well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Adam Chavez, Eric Chavez, Dustin Devenport, Richard Rivera, Roy Prieto, and Dexter EMS.
The Chavez family wishes to extend sincere thanks to James and Terry Salas, Justin Powell, Aaron Coats, Manuel Delgado, Jazmine Regalado, Sherry Coats, Margarita Montero, Dennis Cook, Kenda Grimm, Dr. Pope, Dr. Cohen, Dexter Public Schools, Johnathan Wolkitz, Larry Marshall Farm Bureau Office, Dexter Consolidated Schools Staff, and the entire Dexter Community.