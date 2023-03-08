Oscar Elmer Thompson, 95, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 1, in Roswell, NM with his family by his side.
Elmer is survived by his three children, Linger Stearns, Gary Michael Thompson and Brent Thompson.
He was predeceased by his wife, Willie Letha Thompson, and sons Jerry and Tommy.
Rev. Larron Fields of Lane Chapel CME, Hobbs, NM, will officiate at the services at First United Methodist Church, 2 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Burial will follow the services at Woodbine Cemetery.
On May 12th, 1927, Oscar Elmer Thompson was born to the parents of Lloyd and Lida Lee Thompson, in New Summerfield, TX. Elmer is the third oldest of six siblings. He became a baptized born-again believer of Rock Hill Christian Church at an early age. Elmer served in World War II, completing duty in the following places; San Antonio, Texas, Aberdeen, Maryland, California, Philippines (Luzon Island), Okinawa, and Hawaii. He then attended Tailoring School in Jacksonville, TX, where he met the beautiful redhead, Letha, whom he fell in love with, and after a wonderful courtship they married. They were married 73 years.
Elmer and wife, Letha, are the proud parents of five children, Jerry, who was killed in the Viet Nam Conflict, Linger (Riley Stearns) of Roswell, Gary Michael of Artesia, Brent (Brenda Stewart-Thompson), and Tommy Verette, deceased in infancy. They are also the proud grandparents of 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Elmer and Letha moved to Artesia, NM, and became members of Thompson Chapel CME Church. Elmer and Letha both served faithfully (58) years in the church, until it closed in 2006. He served as a steward, trustee, treasurer and groundskeeper and in many other capacities. They joined Bethel Baptist Church as members from 2006 until 2020. While at Bethel, he served as an usher, and chairman of the Bethel Baptist Building Fund.
Elmer has been an active member in the community of Artesia. He has served in the Prince Hall Grand Lodge Accepted and Free Masonry over forty years, and as Past Master Acting Marshall, Worshipful Master Eureka Lodge, Worthy Patron of the Year Award, Worthy Patron Pilgrim Rest Chapter, 10 years and Grand Trustee. He received honors as Master Mason of The Year/Grand Lodge.
He has played a supportive role in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Organization, (Keeping The Dream Alive), from its inception in 2000. He was a member of the Roswell Chapter of NAACP, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marion Rhoten Consistory #320 and 32 nd Degree Mason. He was initially employed as an auto mechanic for three companies in Artesia, under Reed Dowell, Don Mays, and Don Brewer. After many years of working under others, he became self-employed at Hermosa Shell and Abo Conoco.
Elmer had a successful family business from 1960-1969 and 1972-1987 with wife Letha serving as bookeeper. After acquiring his CDL license, he transported goods and supplies for Brewer Oil Company from 1987-2017. Elmer’s hobbies include Bible study, fishing, hunting, game shows, sports of all kinds and dominoes. He also enjoyed reading maps, cabinet work, woodworking, traveling, watching World News and barbecuing for family.
His greatest joys include serving the Lord Jesus Christ, family gatherings and being an outstanding husband and father, who is, and will always be dearly loved and admired.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Elmer are his children, daughter Linger Thompson Stearns and spouse, Riley Stearns, sons, Gary Michael Thompson, and Brent O’Neal Thompson and spouse Brenda Stewart-Thompson, grandchildren, Jahrika Graham Ri’chard, Ramses L.Thompson, Julian Brevin Thompson, great grandchildren, Juedeja Ri’chard, and Mikayla Ri’chard.
Preceding Elmer in death is his wife, Willie Letha Thompson, Elmer’s parents Lloyd and Lida Lee Thompson, sisters, Willie Mae Sanders, Mattie Thompson Dews, Geraldine Thompson, brothers, Major Artemis Thompson, Emerson Thompson and Leon Thompson.
An Inscription upon a Tombstone read:
“WHERE YOU ARE - SO WERE WE WHERE WE ARE - SO SHALL YOU BE”