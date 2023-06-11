Ottie Levaughn Andress, 91, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at his home in Dexter, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Ottie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Services: Ottie’s family will hold a memorial service and reception at his orchard in Dexter this coming fall with the date to be determined.
On December 11, 1931, Ottie Levaughn Andress was born to Vera Allen Andress and Cecil Andress in Haskell Texas. He attended Dexter High School where he graduated with honors in 1951. He attended New Mexico Military Institute, graduating Junior College in 1953. He completed his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1956, at then New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts in Las Cruces and later got his master’s degree in education. Ottie was an excellent athlete in basketball and track during his high school and college years, winning many honors and awards. During his lifetime he supported the Hagerman FFA as a horary chapter member, was involved as a Mason at Jornado Lodge in Mesilla Park and with the Fraternal Order of Elks in Las Cruces. He enlisted in the United States Army and continued his service in the Ready Reserve until 1966. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn Dianne Latimer who he married on July 5, 1953, in Juarez, Mexico.
Prior to retirement Ottie served as a teacher of math and science and was gifted at coaching youth in both sports and character at Hagerman, Dexter Public Schools, and Jemez Valley Schools. He ended his teaching career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs/Navaho Nation in Gallup, NM teaching computer science and science. His passion for education technology and the sciences had a positive effect on his students who enjoyed his support for rocket and science clubs.
Ottie’s sense of humor was unparalleled. He had a keen eye for detail and appreciation for nature, often finding Native artifacts, and his knowledge of local flora was encyclopedic. He was an avid hunter and excellent marksman, sharing his passion for the great outdoors with his family and friends. Ottie demonstrated an admirable work ethic his entire life; well into his 80s, he managed the family pecan orchard and livestock, worked for Hi Pro as a train engineer and continued with Lee Aviation and independently as an Entomologist for crop pest control. Ottie will be missed by his family and friends.
Ottie is survived by many loving family members, including his four children: John Max Andress of Jemez Springs NM, Alisa Andress McCord of Dexter NM and Yorba Linda CA, Earl Andress of Phoenix AZ, and Beverly Clemmons of Corpus Christi, TX; his niece, Stormy Esp of Santa Barbara CA; six grandchildren: Margeux Rendall, Prestyn McCord-Camerden, Tara Andress, Matthew McCord, Nolan Clemmons and Justin Andress; seven great-grandchildren; and cousin, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Ottie was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dianne Latimer Andress; parents: Vera Allen Andress and Cecil Andress; stepfather, Jack Kirk; and younger brother, Ray Allen Andress.
The family of Ottie Andress wishes to extend sincere thanks to Brian and James Freeland, Sam and Phoebe Spencer, Tres and Kathy Latimer and Mrs. Connie Harrell-Stone for their loving support.