Pablo Gallegos, 85, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023. A rosary will be held at 9:30 am, Saturday, February 4, 2023, with funeral service following at 10:00 am at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Pablo was born January 13, 1938 in Capitan, NM to Valentin Gallegos and Refugia Lucero. He grew up in San Patricio, NM. Pablo was a truck driver for 30+ years and retired from Groendyke Transport in the early 90’s. He was of the Catholic faith. He loved hunting, fishing, camping with his grandchildren, and visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed going to the casino in Ruidoso. “Papo”, as his grandchildren called him, loved eating his hot green chili and papas. Pablo had 6 children.
Paul is survived by his sons, Paul Huff and Paul Gallegos; daughters Patsy Ortega and Margaret Gallegos; 15 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sisters Irene Jiroz and Orledia Perez. He was preceded in death by his parents Valentin and Refugia; sister Francis Sedillo, and his sons Fernie and Mike Gallegos.
Those honored to serve as his pallbearers are Raymundo Salcido Jr., Craig Baca, Paul Gallegos, Nick Gonzales, Charlie Gonzales, Gavin Gallegos and Wesley Gallegos.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.