It was a beautiful spring afternoon when Jesus called our Momma home. She was standing on a dock about to enjoy an afternoon boat ride on Caddo Lake with her boyfriend, Joe.
Pamela Earlene Tipton was born May 19, 1952 to our grandparents, M.E. Tipton and Elna "Fern" Tipton, in Clovis, N.M. The Lord called her home on April 29th, 2023. She was 70 but hid it well!
Mom was married to our Dad, Rick Patterson from February 1, 1969 until March 7, 1984. Together they had the 3 of us, Rick, Jennifer and Kelli. In those early years, Mom stayed home and raised us.
On January 20, 1989, she married Ronnie Willis. We lived in Roswell, NM until March of 1993 when we moved to Lovington, NM. Ronnie preceded our Mother in death on November 9, 2016.
Our Mom was a master at reinventing herself! She was a waitress at K-Bob's Steakhouse in Roswell which is actually where she met Ronnie. She was a licensed cosmetologist who opened her own hair salon in Roswell called A Cut Above. She moved that salon to Lovington and we loved her free haircuts! She and Ronnie had a retail store called Hillbillies. Mom, Ronnie & Kelli also shared ownership of a dog grooming shop called Mojo's. Mom sold Mary Kay, Rada Cutlery and you might just remember her from her roadside purse stand! We never knew what she would be up to next! More recently she was a Realtor and served the communities of Hobbs and Lovington. She loved that more than any other thing she ever did. The people she worked with at Bobby Shaw Realty became her family.
Mom loved clothes, jewelry and shoes! She could often be found in a Hobbs boutique with her partner in shopping, Sylvia. Mom was bougie! She always looked cute and went with a smile. She loved cookbooks, her cats, her camera and road trips down long back roads. She enjoyed her church and always put others before herself. Her hugs were warm, her laugh was infectious, her smile lit up a room and she loved us all, fiercely.
Our loved ones who preceded her in death are: Her husband, Ronnie Willis. Her Dad, M.E. Tipton and her sister, Darlene Powers. Mom also had the glorious opportunity to greet her Mother, Fern Stanton-Tipton, in heaven just 5 days after her own passing.
Mom is survived by: Her son, Rick Patterson and wife Marie. Her daughter Jennifer Hollingsworth and husband Chris. Her daughter Kelli Johnson and husband Ben. And her Handsome Joe Griffin.
18 grandchildren, Zach, Gage, Makenzie, Meagan, Moises, Jonah, Richard, Acacia, Alyssa, Amber, Amanda, Meagan, Savoy, Ben Jr, Taylor, Chelsea, Logan and Gabbi plus 19 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Roach and husband Nolan, her brother-in-law Prentice Powers, and many nieces and nephews.
To know Pam, was to love Pam. As her children, we would be honored for you to join us in a celebration of her life on Saturday, May 13th at 1:00 pm at the Third & Central Church of Christ at 110 N. 3rd Street, Lovington NM 88260