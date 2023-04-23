Patricia A. Grado (Patsy Trujillo) age 76 of Hagerman NM, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her home peacefully surrounded by the love of her family.
Patsy was born to Homer and Mela Trujillo on November 24, 1946 in Roswell, New Mexico.
Patsy was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Dexter, New Mexico.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Mela; sister, Verginia and her son, Larry.
Patsy is survived by her spouse, Lazaro; her children, Terry and husband Ray; Steve and wife Tracey; Jamie and wife Yolanda; Angie and Ellie. Patsy was blessed with grandchildren, Briana, Seth, Alex and husband Ryan, Samantha and husband Justin, Nick, Larry, Seneca, Chris, Mari, Adrian, Jacob, Joaquin, Dace and Luca. Great-grandchildren Porter, Brody, Emery, Peyton, Averie, Gabriel and Tobias.
Patsy and her brother, Homer and sisters Verginia, Inez, Helen, Beya, Dine and Lisa have a bond that cannot be broken by the passing of life and each will live on in the hearts of the many children and grandchildren of Homer and Mela Trujillo.
A Rosary for Patsy will be held at 9:00 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 9:30 AM, April 24, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Dexter, NM. Per Family request Graveside service will be for immediate family only.
Please in place of flowers make donation in Patsy’s name to Kindred Hospice of Roswell.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com