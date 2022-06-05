Patricia Ann Marquez, 76, passed peacefully surrounded by her love ones on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Roswell, NM. She was born on November 7, 1945 in Roswell, NM to Wilfred Brady and Mary Archuleta Brady.
Patricia retired from Pollard School Bus Co., where she drove as a bus driver for the Roswell Independent School District. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, baking, painting ceramics, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patricia was a very loving wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, Lee Marquez; sons, Roberto Marquez and wife Shar, Florencio Marquez and wife Claudia; daughters, Angelina Marquez, Elveria Marquez and husband Margarito; special little girl she loved as one of her own daughters, Gabriella Mia Silva; brothers, Able Brady and wife Tina, Raymond Brady, and Steven Nieto; sisters, Monica Chapa, Josie Nieto, Mary Nieto, Vickie Olmedo, and Georgia Nieto; grandchildren, Domenic, Philip, Aries, Christopher, Carmen, Roman, Patrick, Marisa, Nieves, Matthew, Noah, and Celeste Marquez; great grandchildren, Nasario and Natanael Marquez.
She is proceeded by her parents, Wilfred Brady and Mary Archuleta brady; brother and sisters, Dolores Hidalgo and husband Johnny, and Wilfred Brady; infant sister, Monica Brady; brothers-in law, Jerry, Albert, Ramon, Raynaldo Marquez and Jess Chapa; mother-in-law, Carman Marquez; special aunts, Ninfa Tegeda, Beatrice Aguilar, and Geneva Trujillo; grandparents, Able and Augustina Brady, George and Aurora Archuleta.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Noah Marquez, Patrick Marquez, Domenic Marquez, JR Madero, Christopher Marquez and Roman Marquez. Honorary pallbearers her sons and brothers.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Monday, June 6, 2022 followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Ave Maria Center, 401 E. Bland St, Roswell, NM. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.