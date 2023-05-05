Patricia Jo (Laughead) Miller, 61, of Roswell, entered her eternal rest on May 1, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Patricia’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Pat was born on Nov. 17, 1961, in Hanover, PA, to John David Laughead and Patricia Ann (Litzsinger) Laughead. She was a 1979 graduate of South Western High School, in Hanover, PA.
Pat left Pennsylvania in the mid-1980s and moved to Roswell, where she happily spent the remainder of her life. She was a graduate of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, where she obtained her associate degree in paralegal studies. Pat worked at the Bristol Law Office in Roswell for more than 25 years.
Pat married the love of her life, Linton Leevo Miller Jr., on July 10, 2007. Pat and Leevo shared many wonderful adventures during their 15 years of marriage. They traveled the country, from coast to coast. She loved riding on the back of Leevo’s motorcycle and they often attended Aspencade in Ruidoso, they also visited the ultimate motorcycle mecca of Sturgis, South Dakota.
With Leevo by her side, Pat tried her hand at jet skiing, zip-lining, and hot-air ballooning. She even took a ride in a glider airplane!
In her quiet time, Pat was an avid reader and skilled cross-stitcher. She and Leevo took great joy in barbecuing, and hosting parties for friends, family, and neighbors.
Pat was a passionate defender of those she loved, and she was profoundly loved in return. Pat was a strong and stoic fighter and never complained when faced with physical pain or life’s challenges. Her beautiful, kind, and caring soul will be greatly missed.
Rock and roll, Patty!!!!
Pat is survived by her beloved husband, Leevo, of Roswell; mother, Patricia A. Laughead, of Roswell; one daughter, Cassandra Wright, of Roswell; one son, Adam Wright, of Roswell; two brothers: John Laughead, of McSherrystown, PA, and David Laughead, of Dover, PA; two sisters, Julie Saadoun, of Cataldo, Idaho, and Kelly Hopkins, of Athol, Idaho; and seven grandchildren: Felicity Wright, Jinaka Wright, Jace Wright, Thade Wright, Sethryn Wright, Brianna Wright, and Abigail Wright, all of Roswell.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home, in Roswell.
Patricia’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.