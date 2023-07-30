Patricia Marie Franco, 33, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Patricia was born to Margarita Franco and Carlos Zavala on October 13, 1989, in Roswell, New Mexico. Patricia attended Roswell and Goddard High School. Later in life she attended ENMUR to become a speech language pathologist. She was very passionate about caring for the elderly and the disabled, working for home health agencies. She was a hard-working woman, often working multiple jobs. Patricia was employed with the Roswell Independent School District as a Job Coach, ultimately becoming a Special Education Assistant. She adored her students & co-workers, often spoiling them with treats. Pat was very family oriented, always spending time with her three children: Annabelle, Kyler, and Savannah; as well as all her nieces and nephews. She loved doing arts & crafts, playing restaurant, taking them to the park, taking them for ice cream, or having movie nights with them. She always had a house full of kids. Patricia was a social butterfly, always making friends wherever she went, “Add me on snap” were her famous words. She enjoyed social media, always taking selfies and pictures of everyone around her. Some of her favorite past times were reading romance novels, cooking, baking, and playing board games (her favorite was Cards Against Humanity). She loved to attend concerts for all genres of music, but she especially loved her rock music. Pat loved to shop, especially for home goods. She took pride in making sure her home was extravagant and welcoming. She loved getting her nails done, always looking forward to her “Therapy” with her nail tech, Audri. Patricia was an angel. She had a heart of gold, often putting others before herself, constantly going above and beyond for everyone she came across. She was a great listener who gave honest advice and was aways there to show support. Patricia was an animal lover, her favorite being cats. She was very intelligent, resilient, and selfless. She could be sarcastic at times and had the best sense of humor.
Patricia was preceded in death by her great grandparents: Helen Gamboa, Elena franco, and Marcos Franco Sr.; grandparents: Marcos Franco Jr. and Corine Gonzalez; aunts and uncles: Willie Nunez, Jesse Gamboa and Rachel Herrera; cousins: Jessica Gonzalez, Felicia Alacon; in laws: Patsy & Eddie Sosa.
Patricia is survived by her children: Annabelle Gonzalez, Kyler Molinar-Franco, and Savannah Molinar-Franco; parents Maggie Franco and Carlos Zavala; paternal grandparents Jose and Marie Zavala; siblings: Kyra Franco, Stephanie Franco, Melissa Franco (Gabriel); and her stepsister, Santana Espinoza; first husband, Andrew “Biggie” Gonzalez, with whom they share daughter Annabelle; ex-wife Christina Molinar, who she shares children Kyler and Savannah; nieces & nephews: Emmanual Iglesias, Javier Franco, Annalee Molina, Ezequiel Iglesias, Ezraiel De La Cruz, and Benicio Iglesias; mentors: Tio Marcos & Tia Johanna Franco, who she absolutely adored; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends she considered to be family. She is also survived by her two cats, Lulu and Ollie, and her ferret, Potato.
There will be a viewing Monday July 31, 2023, from 9AM to 4PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.
Services will be Tuesday August 1, 2023, at 11AM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, Reception to follow at 1PM at Meza Salon.
The Family would like to thank everyone who stopped by, brought flowers, brought food and supplies, those who donated and those who have been lifting our family in prayer. God bless you all!
Patricia’s tribute was lovingly written by the Franco family.