Patricia "Pat" Ann Dones, 66, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend was called to her eternal resting on May 27, 2022. She entered this world on March 26, 1956 in Tenaha, TX, born to George Dones and Patrie Wilson.
In 1974 Patricia moved from Tenaha, TX to Amarillo, TX at age 17. She later traveled and lived in Las Vegas and California. A couple years later she returned to Amarillo, TX where she gave birth to her sons JohnL. Dones in 1984 and Brandon Dones in 1990. In 1997 Pat and her sons moved to Mesquite, TX, until 2001 Brandon and her joined JohnL. in Roswell, NM. Pat worked for UPS and Leprino Foods from 2005 to 2022.
Predeceased by her father George Dones (1993), grandson John Ignacio Dones (2002), sister Jan Dones (2008), and brother-in-law Charles Horn Sr. (2019).
Survived by her mother Patrie Wilson; her children JohnL. Dones (Brittany) and Brandon Dones; her siblings Sandra Horn (Charles Horn Sr.), Sharon Dones, Ann Jackson, Tammela Kelly, Tony Wilson (LaGail), and Kevin Dones; her grandchildren Jaida Dones, Jelina Dones, Madison Ervin, and Cayiren Dones; and host of nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Friday, June 3, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 4, 2022 also at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel with Tony Wilson officiating.
