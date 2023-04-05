Viewing for Patricia “Patsy” Bejarano, age 63, of Roswell, NM, will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Following the viewing, a procession will take place for Patsy’s Funeral Mass Celebrated at 2:00 PM, at Assumption Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Memory Lawn Memorial Park. Patricia passed away surrounded by the love of her family, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Patricia was born September 2, 1959 to Armando Matta and Theresa Zamora in Los Angeles, California.
Patricia attended Military Heights Elementary, Sierra Middle School and in 1977, she graduated from Goddard High School. Patricia enjoyed Basketball, Volleyball, Home Economics. In 1978 she attended classes at ENMUR, graduating in 1984. During her studies, she worked at a daycare. Patricia, later, became an assistant manager at a credit bureau in Artesia, NM.
Patricia married the love of her life, John, on August 12, 1978. In 1989, she became a foster parent for five years where she was blessed with the gift to adopt two baby boys, Phillip Bejarano and Michael Bejarano. Patricia was also blessed by giving birth to two girls of her own, Sarah Bejarano and Hannah Bejarano.
Patricia took pride in helping with Roswell Folklorico and Miss Minnie’s school of ballet with props and costumes. All while working with her husband, side running their handyman service. Patricia reattended college to earn her associates degree in Applied Science Renewable Energy Tech, graduating July 27, 2012. She became a professor at ENMUR for renewable energy.
Patricia is preceded in death by her father, Armando Matta and sister, Rosemary Matta.
Those left to cherish Patricia’s memory are her husband, John Bejarano; sons, Phillip Bejarano and Michael Bejarano; daughters, Sarah Bejarano Macias, and Hannah Bejarano; her mother, Theresa Matta; and brother, Juan Matta. Patricia was blessed with 3 grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip Bejarano, Juan Matta, Nena Pacheco, Josue Macias, Alfred Fracia, and Jared Van Winkle.
We, the Bejarano family, would like to thank LaGrone Funeral Chapel for helping our family during this hard time especially Brittny Nicholson for being such a blessing. We would also like to thank Eastern New Mexico Medical Center for honoring Patsy’s last wishes and making her comfortable in her last few days and supporting our family like their own. Another big thank you to donor services who helped us along the way of our grieving process and helping us follow through with her wish to give to people in need. Last but not least we would like to thank you for the support from ER staff, EMS, fire department, police and sheriff’s department for the donations and also all our friends and family for being the loving support we have needed in this difficult time. You all are such a blessing in our lives, and we will never forget.
The family would like to ask all who to attend the funeral services, please wear her favorite color, purple, in honor of Patricia.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com