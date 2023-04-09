Viewing for Patricia “Patsy” Bejarano, age 63, of Roswell, NM, will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Following the viewing, a procession will take place for Patsy’s Funeral Mass Celebrated at 2:00 PM, at Assumption Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Memory Lawn Memorial Park. Patricia passed away surrounded by the love of her family, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
