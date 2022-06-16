Patricia Sosa, 66, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Patricia’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Viewing on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. The family would like you to join them for a reception after the viewing at 2208 S. Washington. Avenue, Roswell, NM.
On June 23, 1955, Patricia was born to Paula Romero in Roswell, NM. She attended Roswell Schools and later in life received her GED. As many knew, Patsy had two sons, Johnny and Andres. In 1996, she met the love of her life, Eddie Sosa, AKA “Pops.” They cherished many years together until he was called home. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Annabelle. She enjoyed baking, reading, playing games on her tablet, listening to music, and watching movies. Patsy’s favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. She loved and adored her family and was the life of the party, always with her contagious laugh. You are gonna be dearly missed, Patsy. We love you.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Patricia are her children: Andres Gonzalez (Patricia Zubiate) and Johnny Lerma; grandchildren: Annabelle Gonzalez, Dessirae Lerma, and Eric Lerma; Godchildren: Jacqueline Armendariz, Anthony Armendariz, Edward Armendariz, Ricky Sanchez, and Alissa Sedillo; siblings: Ismael Romero (Robin Romero), Bennie Sedillo (Gilbert Sedillo), Eloisa Pine and Mary Jane Cobos (Floyd Cobos); nieces and nephews: Fabian Villa, Wanda Pemberton, Sonia Banda, Roger Sedillo, Angelita Duran, Emmie Acosta; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Patricia is preceded in death by her mother, Paula Romero; father, Ysabel Chacon Romero; husband, Eddie Sosa; brothers: Richard, Sammy, Abel, Rudy, and Raymond Romero (Rene Duran); sister, Christine Villa (Alejandro Villa); as well as her nephew, Robert Vigil.
Patricia’s tribute was lovingly written in her honor by her family.