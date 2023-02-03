Patrick Alan Bush passed away on Jan. 6, 2023 at the age of 50 in El Paso surrounded by family.
He was born on March 8, 1972 in Sherman, Texas. Pat lived in Roswell, New Mexico for 30 years and worked at Leprino Foods Company for many years.
Goofy and energetic, Pat loved to laugh and make others laugh. He liked cars, motorcycles, walking, and working out in the gym.
Pat loved and had a special rapport with kids and animals alike. He had a big heart, saw the best in people, and loved to spend his free time talking with family and friends. Pat was always lifting others up with his kind words and attitude.
Pat always wanted to do his best to live according to the Golden Rule as recorded in the Gospel of Matthew. (Matthew 7:12) As a student of God’s Word, Pat truly believed the words he read again and again in the Gospel of John where the quality of Love is highlighted and emphasized in Jesus’ ministry. In this scripture Jesus reminds us, “By this all will know that you are my disciples if you have love among yourselves.” Pat was also convinced in his beliefs that we would all be together once again and would enjoy life in a paradise earth after the resurrection. This was due to another scripture he enjoyed from the Gospel of John in John 5:28,29 where it reads, “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out.” He found much peace in this scripture.
He is survived by his parents Robert Dennis and Delores Ann Bush; siblings Carol Ann (Eneas Simon) Hernandez, Susan Lavon (Kirk Chadler) Steiner, and William Dennis Bush; aunts and uncles Camilla Young, Les Richardson, Mark Richardson, Donald Bush, and Kathleen Kimble; nephew Xachary Blaise Hernandez, niece Melitta Ann Hernandez, and many other nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Pat also leaves behind many close friends who consider him family.
Services are pending.