Patrick Lee Thommarson

Patrick Lee Thommarson, age 65, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

A Memorial Service for Patrick will be held about 10:45 AM, Sunday, October 30, 2022 after the morning worship at Calvary Baptist Church. All of his many friends are invited to attend.

Patrick was born August 15, 1957 to James and Susie Thommarson in Santa Ana, California. He proudly joined the Army and served his country in 1975. Patrick worked at TMC for 10 years and retired from Swift Freights.

Those left to cherish Patrick’s memory are his father, James; his sister, Cindy Coats and husband Don of Kansas City, MO.

Patrick is preceded in death by his mother, Susie and brother, Dale.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

Service information

Oct 30
Memorial Service
Sunday, October 30, 2022
11:45AM
Calvary Baptist Church
1009 W. Alameda
Roswell, NM 88203
