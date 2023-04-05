Visitation for Paul Edward Guerra, age 40, of Roswell, will be held from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 6, 2023 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A memorial service for Paul will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Paul passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Paul was born December 10, 1982 to Mike H. Guerra and Rosa R. Guerra in Phoenix, AZ.
Paul loved his Mom very much, he was so handsome and had this crazy smile that everyone fell in love with. He was a home body and loved to keep his house clean. Love your mom, Rose.
Paul was a humble person, a very simple man. He loved to cook; his salsas were always amazing. He loved to dance, everyone who knew Paul, knows exactly what I’m talking about… Paul was the little brother but acted like the older brother… He loved his dogs (Blonde Dodi, Gideon, and Tuff) and he loved his truck… and most of all, he loved his family. Love your sister, Yvette.
To my little Brother Paul. I will cherish all the fun and crazy memories we had. Thank you for always Loving me, your brother, Michael Guerra.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Mike H. Guerra; niece, April Perez and nephew, Alfred Perez III.
Those left to cherish Paul’s memory are, his mother, Rosa R. Guerra of Carlsbad, NM; his partner, Carlos Castro of Roswell, NM; his brother, Michael J. Guerra of Roswell, NM; his sister, Yvette M. Guerra of Roswell, NM; his nieces, Vanessa, Stephanie, Tiffani Perez, and nephew, Carter Robinson. His best friends, Chelsea and Dino Kauai and Brandy Sigala. Many friends, uncles, aunts, and cousins in Roswell and in Phoenix.
We would like to take the opportunity to thank all his Southwestern Wireless Family, we’re truly grateful.
