Paul H. Garcia went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2023, in Bakersfield, CA, surrounded by his daughters Penny, Donna, Paula, and their husbands Lawrence, Donald, and Juan, granddaughter Sharayah.
He is preceded in death by his mother Gerturde, wife Jean, son Paul Jr., siblings Julia, Eddie, Josie and Richard.
Paul was born on January 25, 1932 in Artesia. He played football and baseball. He proudly served his country in the army and reach the rank of Sergeant. He retired from TMC. We all loved to hear him talk about those days. When he got time off he would go hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved the outdoors and scratch off tickets.
Those left to cherish his memories are Penny (Lawrence) King, Donna (Donald) Gonzales, Steve (Barbra) Edington, Paula (Juan) Rubio. The grandchildren: Misha, Candice, Emily, Molly, Donald, Danyelle, David, Jacob. Travis, Sharayah, Lisa, Nicole, Karissa, Camryn and he was blessed with 17 great grandchildren.
Services will be at South Park Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 24, 2023.