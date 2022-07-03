Paul Orvil Ray Wilson, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at South Park Cemetery on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 am.
On November 11, 1936, Orvil was born to Paul Rubin Wilson and Audra Geneva Foster Wilson in Carrizozo, New Mexico. He attended Carrizozo High School where he graduated. He enlisted in the United States Army. He was the beloved husband of Jo Nell Wilson for 58 years, who he married on October 12, in New Mexico. He attended the New Mexico State University and Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and was involved in classes at the Roswell Adult Center in silversmithing and making jewelry.
Prior to retirement, Orvil worked as a lineman, cable repairman and engineer for Mountain Bell and US West for 42 years. He enjoyed woodworking and restoring old cars.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Orvil are his sons: Dr. Joe Wilson, DDS and spouse Robin, and Curtiss Wilson US Forest Service; grandchildren: Chelsea Wilson Luing and spouse Jason; and Orvil’s, soon-to-be great-grandchild, Morgan Wilson, and Chase Wilson and spouse Brianna.
Orvil is preceded in death by his wife Jo Nell; parents: Paul Rubin and Audra Wilson; and older brother, Paul Wilson.
Orvil will be missed by his family and friends.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Orvil’s family at www.andersonbethany.com
Orvil’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.