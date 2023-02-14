Paula Higgins

June 26, 1943 — February 9, 2023
Tampa — Paula Ornelas Higgins, age 79, died in the early hours of February 9th, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Neptune Society is handling the arrangements. There will be no service at her request as she did not want to be left out of the party.
Paula was born in Roswell, NM, in 1943. She had to overcome many hardships to become financially secure with her husband, William “Bill” Higgins, and then again on her own after his early death at the young age of 41. She put herself and her two daughters through college by working 2 and sometimes 3 jobs.
She retired as a Senior Financial Analyst from AAA Insurance in Tampa. She made many amazing friends along the way.
Paula loved the opportunity to live in and travel to other countries during Bill’s career with the Department of the Army. She regarded Florence, Italy, as her spiritual home. Later in life she loved cruises and traveling with her daughters.
She was a fierce advocate of equality and justice. She volunteered for and donated to organizations that support homeless people and migrant families. She was politically active, donating to and working for local, state, and national Democrats as well as progressive causes.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Young and Lara Ragunas of Jacksonville, her son-in-law Michael Ragunas, and her four grandchildren, Logan Young of Tampa; Kendall Young, Paulina Ragunas, and William Ragunas of Jacksonville. She has surviving siblings, nieces, and nephews in New Mexico, California, Florida, and North Carolina.
If you would like to honor Paula’s memory, please consider donating to Blanket Tampa Bay (https://www.blanketampabay.org), Beth El Farmworker Ministry (https://beth-el.org/), and World Central Kitchen (https://wck.org/).