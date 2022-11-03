It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Pauline Dozier, who passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 86.
Pauline was born on May 3, 1935, in Arabella, NM, to Pablo Montoya and Vidal Gustamantes. She was married to James Howard Dozier on August 17, 1963, who preceded her in death. Pauline worked for Levis for years before retiring and then was a gardener and crafter for many years.
As she was loved by many, Pauline will be greatly missed by those blessed to know her. She was a strong, courageous woman who was always willing to help those around her. Those who knew Pauline knew when she had her mind set on something, she would do it one way or another. She was a strong and stubborn woman who always brought a smile to your face, and when she loved you, Pauline made sure you knew it.
Preceding Pauline in death are both her mother and father, son Pilar, daughter Dorothy (Peanut), and her sister Rose Morales.
Those left to cherish memories of Pauline are her sons: Paul Charo and Pilar Charo Junior; sisters: Mary Villegas, Josie Montoya, Tina Juarez, and Annie Montoya; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pauline was buried at South Park Cemetery on Monday, October 31, 2022. There will be no services as this was her final wish.
Pauline’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.
God saw she was getting tired
and a cure was not to be
So he pulled His arms around her
And whispered, “come with me.”
With tearful eyes, we watched
Her suffer
And saw her fade away.
Although we loved her dearly,
We could not make her stay.
Her golden heart stopped beating.
Her hard-working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us.
He only takes the best.
-Author Unknown.